I WILL NOT WITHDRAW : DOUBLE CANDIDATE DIGS IN

Caston A “BOGUS” Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Marondera Central parliamentary candidate, Misheck Manyere, has vowed that he will not betray his followers by withdrawing his candidacy.

Speaking during a Zimbabwe Union of Journalists (ZUJ)-organised Press club discussion in Marondera, Manyere said he was chosen by the citizens.

Manyere successfully filed his nomination papers as a CCC candidate despite the opposition party having Caston Matewu as its official candidate.

The CCC says Manyere is among the more than 20 “bogus candidates” funded by a Zanu PF affiliate, Forever Associates Zimbabwe, to confuse opposition voters and divide votes.

“I am not going to withdraw as that would mean betraying the citizens who want me to go to Parliament,” Manyere said.

“We are almost there, the citizens will decide on August 23. If Matewu wins, I will be the first to congratulate him.”

Addressing a campaign rally in the town recently, CCC leader Nelson Chamisa declared Matewu the party’s legitimate candidate for Marondera Central constituency.

The opposition has failed to convince the “rebels” to withdraw their candidacy.

The CCC alleges signatures were forged on a number of nomination papers, resulting in 20 National Assembly constituencies and even more local authorities having more than one CCC candidate on the ballot paper. This includes 15 Harare constituencies where there are multiple CCC “candidates”.

“I wanted to withdraw in the first place, and even signed an affidavit to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) but the citizens refused. They want me,” Manyere said.

Matewu, however, said he was not losing sleep over Manyere's candidacy.

“I am not losing sleep over this at all. I am the chosen parliamentary candidate for Marondera Central constituency and the citizens are aware of that. They will vote for me come election day,” said Matewu. Newsday