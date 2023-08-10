I WILL FREE WIWA, ALL POLITICAL PRISONERS, SAYS CHAMISA

OPPOSITION Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa says he will free all political prisoners and the Judiciary from State capture, as part of his key deliverables in 100 days once elected into office.
He says he will also reform the police, army and Central
Intelligence Organisation (CIO).
The CCC leader will tussle it out with Zanu PF candidate,
President Emmerson Mnangagwa and eight other candidates for the top post in
Zimbabwe.
Chamisa announced his ambitious plan on Tuesday in Bulawayo
when he was unveiling his election manifesto titled A New Great Zimbabwe for
Everyone.
The 100-page blueprint is anchored on five pillars, which
include restoration, reconstruction, modernisation, transformation and
reconciliation.
Chamisa said Zimbabwe suffered from a crisis of governance,
characterised by the weaponisation of the law against critics, breakdown of the
rule of law, judicial capture and politicisation of State security
institutions.
“The Zimbabwean crisis is essentially a crisis of
governance. It is a crisis of leadership. The last 43 years have seen the dangers,
failures and weaknesses of parasitic politics reflected in stale and
dysfunctional institutions,” Chamisa said as he promised to free political
prisoners.
“The current Zimbabwe is evidence of the horridness of
corrosive politics, extractive institutions, fear, collapse of the rule of law,
corruption, patronage and prebendalism (selfish, greed and reward of cronies).”
CCC member Job Sikhala has been in remand prison since June
last year on charges of inciting public violence at the funeral of slain party
activist, Moreblessing Ali.
Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume is serving a
four-year jail term on a charge of inciting public violence in July 2020.
Several other CCC members and human rights defenders also face various charges
amid concerns over the muzzling of dissent through harsh legislation.
Chamisa said Zimbabwe would not progress with a captured
Judiciary.
“The citizens’ government undertakes to ensure the
independence of the Judiciary and other institutions in line with the
Constitution and Sustainable Development Goal 16,” he said.
“This will be done through the following: Ensuring the full
independence of the Judiciary; making adequate budgetary allocations to the
Judiciary; ensuring that all judicial appointments are based on merit and
competency, as well as public testimonials in line with public interviews
conducted by the Judicial Service Commission.”
The Judiciary has in the past said it is independent and
does not take instructions from the Executive.
According to Chamisa, the country’s security services are
compromised and need urgent reform.
“The citizens’ government will transform and maintain a
formidable citizens security and safety framework through the Zimbabwe National
Army, Air Force of Zimbabwe, Central Intelligence Organisation and Police
Service,” he said.
“We shall build an army that supports the establishment of
democratic institutions in Zimbabwe, where citizens live in happiness, peace
and safety as they freely participate in the progressive governance of
Zimbabwe.”
He also said his government would clip the powers of the
dreaded spy agency, CIO, by ensuring that it is governed by an Act of
Parliament defining and limiting its powers. “Re-orientation of the services
shall be part of the transformation agenda. Expanding the scope of the
intelligence services to assist in economic and financial crimes including
money laundering and illicit deals.”
Chamisa also said his government would remove the local
currency that President Emmerson Mnangagwa reintroduced in 2019 after a decade
of dollarisation. Newsday
