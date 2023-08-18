I WILL BUY YOU A HOUSE : MAN RAPES WOMAN TWICE

A ZIMPHOS Park man is on the run after allegedly raping a 34-year-old woman twice.

Solomon Nyahude was reported to have sneaked into his single neighbour’s house and raped her.

Solomon disappeared after the woman reported him to the police.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, has appealed for information that may lead to the arrest of Solomon.

“Circumstances are that sometime in May 2022, the complainant was awoken by the noise of a door being opened.

“She went to check and met the accused person in the dining room.

The accused person raped her once without protection.

“Accused then promised to buy the complainant a house and left.

“On August 5, 2023, at around 8pm, the accused person went to the complainant’s house and found the door open.

“He entered and raped her without protection and again promised to buy complainant a house,” said Insp Chakanza. H Metro