HIGH COURT TO HEAR CCC VOTERS ROLL CASE

THE High Court will sit on Wednesday to address the issue of urgency in an application by the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) to compel the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission to avail the final voters roll.

CCC Lawyer Doug Coltart told NewsDay: "The Voters roll case has been set down tomorrow morning at 9:30 am to address the judge on the question of urgency."High Court Judge Justice Never Chitiyo on Monday ruled that the application was not urgent.

Zimbabwe holds its general elections on Wednesday August 23 next week. Newsday