HE HAS BEEN ENJOYING CONJUGAL RIGHTS FOR YEARS : LOVER DEMANDS GUPURO

A Harare woman is refusing to vacate her boyfriend’s house before he pays a gupuro — a divorce token.
Spiwe Chibokosa from Dzivarasekwa made the demands before
Harare magistrate, Sharon Mashavira on Friday after her boyfriend Tendai
Williams, sought a protection order against her.
Chibokosa said they had been cohabitating with Williams for
years.
“I want him to pay something for me rather than to just
throw me away yet he has been enjoying conjugal rights for years," she
submitted.
“He has found another girlfriend and now he is throwing me
out.
“He no longer comes home and when I confront him, he
assaults me.”
Williams said he does not have money, but wanted her to
vacate his house.
Mashavira granted Williams his application and ordered
Chibokosa not to visit his residence. Standard
