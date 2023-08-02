GROUNDSMAN RAPES TEEN MAID IN SCHOOL FOWL RUN

A 34-year-old groundsman was arrested for raping a maid who had dropped off her employer’s child at school.

Joseph Nyamunda, a groundsman at Westlea Primary School, allegedly dragged the 15-year-old maid into a fowl run and raped her.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, confirmed the arrest.

“The complainant and the accused person are in a relationship. One day the victim went to Westlea Primary School to drop her employer’s child.

“On her way home, the accused person called her to the school fowl run.

“The complainant complied and the accused person dragged her into the fowl run where he raped her once without protection.

“After the act, the accused person ordered the complainant not to tell anyone,” said Insp Chakanza. H Metro