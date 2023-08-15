GRANDPA : I'M HEARTBROKEN

HE is 88 and is nursing a heartbreak. This has been Sekuru Willard Masire’s story for the past three decades.

The heartbreak was triggered by his wife’s decision to abandon him in 1992.

He is now a resident of Melfort Old People’s Home. Sekuru Masire said his wife abandoned him because he was a poor man.

He made the revelations during a greenhouse handover to Melfort Old People’s Home by Delta Beverages last Thursday.

He said they had two children, with his wife, but he has never seen them from the day she left him.

“My wife left me, and for the past 31 years, I am finding it hard to forget about her,” he said.

“The year she left was 1992 because I had not paid the bride price to her family.

“I thought that she was going to return but she left without a trace. When we were still living together, she would insult me all the time, I had no peace during that time.”

Sekuru Masire was a cattle herder in Murehwa back then.

He is of Malawian origin and does not have a clue about his relatives.

“The life I have been living here has made me forget my actual home, I have no clue about where I actually lived. Growing up I never met my parents,” he said.

Sekuru Masire, though, is happy about one thing – the comfort he gets from staying at Melfort Old People’s Home.

“They take good care of us here and I can give everything to remain here. They are doing a good job in helping us cope with how our lives have turned out to be.”

The home is currently housing 20 people – 18 are male and two are women.

The eldest resident, Blande Jamba, is 103-years-old.

The youngest Simon Murenga is 72-years-old. H Metro