GOVT RATTLED AS SADC OBSERVERS ACCOMPANY CHAMISA TO VOTE

THE Head of the SADC Observer Mission, Dr Nevers Mumba, who hails from Zambia, yesterday torched a storm after he accompanied opposition CCC leader Mr Nelson Chamisa to cast his vote in Harare’s Kuwadzana suburb.

Dr Mumba has been leaning towards the opposition and reportedly hobnobbing with Western observers who have a pre-conceived position on the country’s polls.

Sources said Dr Mumba, an appointee of Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema, the current chair of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security, is suspected to be gravitating towards the Western embassies’ position.

As part of a clear rehearsed narrative, Dr Mumba also addressed the media at Mr Chamisa’s polling station.

In contravention of the country’s electoral laws, Mr Chamisa yesterday pulled his usual stunt by claiming to have won the elections although voting was still midway.

He also reiterated his statement that if he is not declared the winner, then the elections will be null and void.

“There is going to be a new leader; President. We are winning this election. We have won this election. They know it, that is why they are panicking, conniving with the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) and all these funny games.

“Funny games or no funny games, our victory is certain. We have won this election and we are going to continue insisting on peace and credible elections making sure that we have a legitimate outcome of this election,” Mr Chamisa said.

According to the country’s electoral laws, only ZEC can announce the election results and those who break the law risk jail or a fine.

Dr Mumba’s conduct comes at a time when the European Union Observer Mission and the Carter Centre have been accused of nefariously trying to tarnish and discredit the outcome of Zimbabwe’s polls amid indications of bias towards CCC.

Sources said the EU is also desperately trying to incite and convince other observer missions to synchronise their reports which would paint a gloomy picture about Zimbabwe. Herald