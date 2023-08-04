GOOD SAMARITAN STEALS THABITHA KHUMALO'S CAR

FORMER MDC Alliance national chairperson and Citizens for Coalition Change (CCC) member Thabitha Khumalo was left counting her losses after a man who had offered to help her to connect a battery to her car sped off with the vehicle before he was involved in an accident in Gweru.

A source close to the incident said while Khumalo was at her home in Bulawayo’s Sauerstown suburb connecting a battery to her car, Patrick Ncube came and offered to help her.

“He helped her connect the battery and after that Ncube jumped inside the car and drove off at high speed. Khumalo tried to stop him to no avail,” said the source.

Khumalo phoned him several times but his phone was not being answered, the source further said.

The source said after two days Khumalo called Ncube but his phone was answered by a woman who told her that he had been involved in an accident.

“The call was answered by a lady who told her that Ncube was admitted to Gweru General Hospital after he was involved in an accident. The lady said he suffered serious injuries,” said the source.

Later on the same day Khumalo phoned Ncube and he answered and confirmed that he was involved in an accident.

“He also told her that the car was impounded by the Vehicle Inspection Department (VID) in Gweru and told her that US$300 is needed to repair the damaged car,” said the source.

Khumalo reported the incident at Sauerstown Police Station leading to Ncube’s arrest.

Ncube said: “She (Khumalo) came to our workplace and asked me to help connect the battery to her car and I assisted her. After that she asked me to test drive and I drove to Gweru.”

He added: “While I was in Gweru intending to drive to Shurugwi I was involved in an accident.

“I phoned her and told her that the car has been involved in an accident and has been impounded by VID. After that she reported me to the police.”

Efforts to get a comment from Khumalo were fruitless.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident. B Metro