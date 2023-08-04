GOOD SAMARITAN STEALS THABITHA KHUMALO'S CAR

FORMER MDC Alliance national chairperson and Citizens for Coalition Change (CCC) member Thabitha Khumalo was left counting her losses after a man who had offered to help her to connect a battery to her car sped off with the vehicle before he was involved in an accident in Gweru.
A source close to the incident said while Khumalo was at
her home in Bulawayo’s Sauerstown suburb connecting a battery to her car,
Patrick Ncube came and offered to help her.
“He helped her connect the battery and after that Ncube
jumped inside the car and drove off at high speed. Khumalo tried to stop him to
no avail,” said the source.
Khumalo phoned him several times but his phone was not
being answered, the source further said.
The source said after two days Khumalo called Ncube but his
phone was answered by a woman who told her that he had been involved in an
accident.
“The call was answered by a lady who told her that Ncube
was admitted to Gweru General Hospital after he was involved in an accident.
The lady said he suffered serious injuries,” said the source.
Later on the same day Khumalo phoned Ncube and he answered and
confirmed that he was involved in an accident.
“He also told her that the car was impounded by the Vehicle
Inspection Department (VID) in Gweru and told her that US$300 is needed to
repair the damaged car,” said the source.
Khumalo reported the incident at Sauerstown Police Station
leading to Ncube’s arrest.
Ncube said: “She (Khumalo) came to our workplace and asked
me to help connect the battery to her car and I assisted her. After that she
asked me to test drive and I drove to Gweru.”
He added: “While I was in Gweru intending to drive to
Shurugwi I was involved in an accident.
“I phoned her and told her that the car has been involved
in an accident and has been impounded by VID. After that she reported me to the
police.”
Efforts to get a comment from Khumalo were fruitless.
Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube
confirmed the incident. B Metro
