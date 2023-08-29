GARWE OWNER CONNED OUT OF US$48K

GARWE Restaurant owner, Mandy Mvukwe, allegedly lost US$48 000 to a suspected fraudster who misrepresented that he could import mobile toilets on her behalf from China.

The suspect, Takudzwa Martin Munyawarara of Exclusive Projects (Pvt) Ltd was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi.

Munyawarara is back in court today for his bail ruling.

The court heard that in May, Mvukwe decided to venture into the business of providing mobile toilets for hire.

She engaged Munyawarara who claimed to have the capacity to import mobile toilets from China, on her behalf, at US$300 each, including transport and duty.

On June 25, Munyawarara went to Mvukwe’s house where he was handed US$48000, in the presence of Prisca Chatyoka, to purchase 160 mobile toilets and delivering them to her.

Munyawarara promised to deliver the toilets by the end of July.

Mvukwe made a follow-up, at the end of July, but Munyawarara failed to deliver and became evasive.

Munyawarara is also facing money laundering charges after he allegedly spent the US$48000 paying his bills.

Zororai Nkomo appeared for the State. H Metro