FREE MEDICAL SERVICES IN MBARE AHEAD OF POLLS

Residents in Mbare Ward 11 are expected to benefit from free medical services tomorrow as a way of improving people’s health.

ZANU PF parliamentary candidate for Southerton constituency, Cde Maureen Nyemba who is spearheading the programme said she is looking for a successful programme where the majority of people should benefit.

During this one-day programme, selected local doctors will be checking on the patient’s condition and give treatments to patients but no operations will be conducted.

‘’We urge residents suffering from different ailments to come and receive treatments, this includes the less privileged who cannot afford health care as well,’’ she said.

People in other areas such as Southerton, Kambuzuma, Lochinvar, Eaglesville and Aspindale are also expected to come and benefit from the programme.

Examinations and treatments will be taking place at Stodart in Mbare.

Some of the ailments that will be treated tomorrow include Sexually transmitted infections (STIs), High blood pressure among others.

Zimbabwe has taken bold steps to address some of the challenges that have been affecting the health sector workforce in a bid to achieve some of the targets outlined in the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) of providing access to health for all. Herald