FREE HEALTH AND EDUCATION UNDER A MWONZORA GOVT

Opposition MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora yesterday launched his party manifesto promising to create a US$100 billion economy by 2040, offering free primary and secondary education as well as free health services.
Launching the manifesto at the party headquarters in
Harare, MDC-T secretary-general Tapuwa Mashakada said the United States dollar
will be introduced as the micro-economic stabilising currency for the first 100
days of an MDC-T government.
Secretary general Mashakada said their Government will have
a trimmed Cabinet.
“Our Government will only have 15 Cabinet Ministers. It
will be an efficient lean Cabinet. Our policy on education is very clear: free
primary education, free secondary education to start with.
“We will also introduce Government grants for students who
are learning in tertiary institutions. We must have people accessing health
facilities for free, drugs, consultations for free, the money will be there,”
he said.
Mr Mashakada said the money would be there and they intend
to establish a national health system which is like the National Social
Security Authority (NSSA) where every employer will contribute.
“Within the first 100 days of our Government we will retain
the US dollar. Why are we going to introduce the dollar?
“It will give us time to plan and strengthen our currency
so we are going to anchor our economy during the first 100 days on the US
dollar,” he said.
MDC-T president Mr Mwonzora also said his party was against
the harsh economic sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe.
“The MDC-T through its manifesto is providing a pledge to
the people of Zimbabwe. I shall not repeat everything that the secretary
general has ably articulated, but the MDC-T Government will bring everlasting
peace, tranquility and tolerance.
“It will end Zimbabwe’s international isolation. For the
record the MDC-T does not support sanctions against Zimbabwe…,” he said.
Mr Mwonzora said his party, which is led by him, one of the
drafters of the national Constitution, shall make sure that people’s rights are
respected. The launch comes after the opposition outfit had Mwonzora postponed
launching its election manifesto waiting for the High Court case, in which they
were seeking to have their legislators permitted to contest. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment