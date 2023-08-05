FORM THREE PUPIL RAPED BY SCHOOL STAFFER

POLICE are investigating a case involving a school official who allegedly raped a Form 3 student at the government-run Msengezi High School in Chegutu, Mashonaland West province.

According to the headmaster George Rambanepasi, the suspect has been suspended.

“As for alleged rape, a staffer has been handed over to police and, as such, we are not allowed to comment on it. However, it involves a day scholar who is under age, allegedly, who was in a relationship with offender,” Rambanepasi wrote to parents.

“I think most details will be unveiled after the police are done with their investigations. However, he is suspended from work as per procedure.”

Mashonaland West police provincial spokesperson Inspector Margaret Chitove could neither confirm nor deny that the case is being probed.

“I am yet to get information about the matter, so I can’t comment on this,” Chitove said in a telephone interview.

Early this week, NewsDay Weekender exposed a case involving a student at the school who suffered broken bones in a suspected case of bullying.

Rambanepasi confirmed the incident.

“It is regrettable, but necessary steps have been taken to address the matter. Suspects have been identified and their parents notified. They will be excluded from the school,” the headmaster wrote to parents.

The school has an enrolment of at least 1 000 students. Newsday