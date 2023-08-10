FOREX SCAM : MAN LOSES $11 MILLION

A Harare man lost $11 million in a foreign currency scam.

The man, who is employed as an assistant accountant by Zuva Petroleum, received WhatsApp messages on April 7 from Edward Muranganwa, who wanted to exchange local currency for US dollars.

He made transfers of $11 679 350 into various accounts.

Muranganwa then allegedly sent fake Western Union transfer messages to the victim before disappearing with the money.

The man found out that he had been duped when he tried to withdraw the money.

He was told the transfer messages were fake. Nothing was recovered and Muranganwa was remanded out of custody to September 11 to await further investigations. H Metro