FIVE CHAMISA ACTIVISTS ARRESTED FOR DESTROYING ED POSTER

FIVE Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) members accused of destroying a Zanu PF campaign poster bearing President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s image appeared at the Karoi Magistrate Court on Thursday.
Dzingai Muzhuzha (38), Calvin Maronga (35), Gilbert Zakaria
(43), Richard Sizwebani (50) and Morgan Chitake (26) were facing a charge of
contravening provisions of the Electoral Act.
It is the State case that on July 21 at As You Like It
complex in Karoi, the five unlawfully pasted a CCC poster bearing CCC
presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa’s image on Mnangagwa’s campaign poster.
The complex belongs to Richard Ziki, a Zanu PF candidate
for Hurungwe Central.
The complainant is the State which is being represented by
July Changwe who is a member of Forever Associates Zimbabwe (FAZ), a Zanu PF
affiliate.
FAZ is reportedly linked to the State spy agency, the
Central Intelligence Organisation.
Changwe filed a police report, resulting in the arrest of
the five.
Magistrate Moreblessing Makati granted them $50 000 bail
each and remanded the matter to today for trial.
The accused are being represented by Unite Saizi of Saizi
Law Chambers.
Progress Maponde prosecuted. Newsday
