FIRM LOSES US$85K IN BOTCHED FUEL DEAL

A Harare businessman has appeared in court on allegations of defrauding an unsuspecting fuel company of US$85 000 in a botched fuel deal.

Shingi Muringi (32) who is in the business of supplying fuel was facing money laundering and fraud charges when he appeared before Harare Magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi.

He was remanded in custody to August 8 for bail hearing.

The complaint is Rakbury Investments, represented by Thembinkosi Chigwogwana who is the company director.

It is the State’s case that on July 19, Rakbury Investments were contacted by the director of Northman Capital Investment Phillip Nyamadzawo who was looking for US$85 000 on behalf of Muringi for the purchase of diesel in return of the equal amount being deposited into the complaint’s Zambian bank account 62922127247.

The court heard that on July 21, Muringi transferred US$85 000 into the complaint’s Zambian bank account.

It is alleged that the complaint transferred the money to Phillip Nyamadzawo in three batches of US$25 000, US$50 000 and US$10 000.

The court heard that on July 27, Muringi was contacted by Zambian FNB and advised that US$85 000 which was deposited into his account had been reversed by Muringi.

He allegedly used the money to buy a Toyota Hilux, registration number AGE 2352 for US$70 000.

On August 3, Rakbury Investments lodged made a police report leading to the apprehension of Muringi. Herald