FIRM LOSES US$85K IN BOTCHED FUEL DEAL

A Harare businessman has appeared in court on allegations of defrauding an unsuspecting fuel company of US$85 000 in a botched fuel deal.
Shingi Muringi (32) who is in the business of supplying
fuel was facing money laundering and fraud charges when he appeared before
Harare Magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi.
He was remanded in custody to August 8 for bail hearing.
The complaint is Rakbury Investments, represented by
Thembinkosi Chigwogwana who is the company director.
It is the State’s case that on July 19, Rakbury Investments
were contacted by the director of Northman Capital Investment Phillip
Nyamadzawo who was looking for US$85 000 on behalf of Muringi for the purchase
of diesel in return of the equal amount being deposited into the complaint’s
Zambian bank account 62922127247.
The court heard that on July 21, Muringi transferred US$85
000 into the complaint’s Zambian bank account.
It is alleged that the complaint transferred the money to
Phillip Nyamadzawo in three batches of US$25 000, US$50 000 and US$10 000.
The court heard that on July 27, Muringi was contacted by
Zambian FNB and advised that US$85 000 which was deposited into his account had
been reversed by Muringi.
He allegedly used the money to buy a Toyota Hilux,
registration number AGE 2352 for US$70 000.
On August 3, Rakbury Investments lodged made a police
report leading to the apprehension of Muringi. Herald
