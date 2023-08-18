FARM WORKER RAPES EMPLOYER'S DAUGHTER (3)

Regional Magistrate Tranos Utahwashe has sentenced an 18-year-old farm employee to an effective 15 years in jail for raping his employer’s three-year-old daughter.

Tinotenda Chizhande was sentenced on his own plea on Wednesday.

Magistrate Utahwashe sentenced him to 18 years and suspended three years of the sentence.

Circumstances are that Chizhande raped the minor (name withheld) several times from June 2023.

The minor reported the matter to the grandmother who then filed a Police report leading to Chizhande’s arrest. Masvingo Mirror