FAKE BUS INSPECTOR GETS FREE MEALS FOR A YEAR

Magistrate Sharon Nxongo has sentenced a Harare man to a year in jail for misrepresenting himself as an Inter-Africa Bus Services inspector to receive free meals at Chivhu Eat and Lick.

Magistrate Nxongo suspended three months on condition that Tawanda Shoko restitutes Eat and Lick US$65. Four months were suspended on the condition of good behaviour.

Shoko (23) of 1714 Zone 5, Hopely, Harare, will effectively serve five months in jail should he restitute the US$65 before September 30, 2023.

Circumstances are that Shoko produced a fake Inter-Africa Bus Services identity card to Eat and Lick security supervisor Muchafara Manjanga sometime in July 2023.

He misrepresented that he was employed by Inter-Africa Bus Services as an inspector and began receiving free meals.

Shoko received free meals from July to August 2023 when he was arrested.

Manjanga discovered the matter after overhearing Inter-Africa employees complaining that Shoko was abusing their employer’s name to get free meals. Masvingo Mirror