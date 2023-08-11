EX EMPLOYEE TURNS FIRM'S FACEBOOK PAGE INTO A DATING SITE

A FORMER MSC Collections employee has been charged with transmitting false data after allegedly turning the firm’s Facebook page into a dating site.
Faith Ratidzo Chaitezvi (33) had worked as an administrator
for MSC Collections.
She had access to the company’s Facebook account, which she
allegedly renamed “Social Vibes”.
Chaitezvi posted that the site was dedicated to “sex and
relationships” after being fired for misconduct.
Company clients then reportedly contacted directors to
express concern about the content of the Facebook messages.
The company reported the matter to the police leading to
Chaitezvi’s arrest.
Grace Mugocheke prosecuted. H Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment