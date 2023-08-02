ENTERTAINMENT BOSS RAMS CAR INTO PGHQ GATE

ROAR Entertainment co-founder, Mwarianesu Chikukwa, allegedly rammed his car into the gate at the Police General Headquarters on Monday.

He was arrested and charged with malicious damage to property.

Chikukwa appeared in court yesterday.

The court heard that Chikukwa drove his Toyota Land Cruiser to PGHQ, at the corner of 7th Street and Josiah Chinaman Avenue in Harare, on Monday at around 1.30am.

He stopped the vehicle at the main gate entrance.

When the officer manning the gate approached him, the State alleges, Chikukwa allegedly drove into the boom gate, causing extensive damage.

He was subsequently arrested. H Metro