ELECTION WINNERS GAZETTED

GOVERNMENT has legally confirmed the election of President Mnangagwa as the country’s president as well as those who will constitute Parliament following the recently held harmonised elections.
Government on Wednesday promulgated Statutory Instrument
1380A of 2023 in line with the Electoral Act [Chapter 2:13].
The SI confirms President Mnangagwa’s election as the
President of Zimbabwe after he garnered 52,6 percent of the total vote.
“It is hereby notified, in terms of section 110 (3)(j) of
the Electoral Act [Chapter 2:13], that Mnangagwa Emmerson Dambudzo of Zanu (PF)
party has, with effect from the 26th August, 2023 been dully elected as the
President of the Republic of Zimbabwe,” reads the Government Gazette, citing
Zimbabwe Electoral Commission chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba as the
confirming authority.
In the same legislation, ZEC chief elections officer Mr
Utloile Silaigwana confirmed the election of senators representing chiefs,
Chief Mtshane, the National Council of Chiefs president and his deputy Chief
Charumbira.
He also confirmed
two chiefs elected to the senate from the country’s eight provinces.
Mr Silaigwana recognised two senators who were elected to
represent persons with disabilities Annah Shiri and Ishumael Zhou.
Using the same legislation, Mr Silaigwana also gazetted the
National Assembly, Provincial Council and Senate members who were declared
winners in the just ended elections across the country’s 10 provinces. Herald
