ED TO WIN 60% OF VOTE, SAYS CHINAMASA

The ruling ZANU PF says it projects that its presidential election candidate, President Mnangagwa, will win comfortably by between 60 percent and 65 percent, while in the National Assembly race, the party has sealed an over two-thirds majority, the party’s Treasurer General Cde Patrick Chinamasa said last night.
Cde Chinamasa, who was acting in the capacity of Zanu PF
Secretary General Cde Obert Mpofu, said this during a media briefing at the
party’s headquarters.
He said ZANU PF had three well-trained polling agents at
each of the over 12 000 polling stations across the country, who have provided
V11s from their stations showing the party’s performance.
“Now we have these results, (and) I want to say on the
basis of what we have, we are on full target with our projections,” he said.
“We are on full target to achieve a two-thirds majority in
the National Assembly; already we are there.
“We are also on target to achieve 60 to 65 percent for our
President in this election. That is what we set out to achieve. So, I am
grateful to the electorate; that this has in fact been achieved.”
Cde Chinamasa saluted voters and the rest of the people for
voting in peace, heeding President Mnangagwa’s repeated calls for peace before,
during and after the elections.
He said the peace was achieved despite “provocations from
some quarters”.
Cde Chinamasa called on the people not to heed CCC leader
Mr Nelson Chamisa’s calls for violence when results are announced against them,
saying law enforcement agents were well-prepared to deal with any disturbances
to peace.
“The public is advised strongly not to listen to the
rantings of Chamisa. We are all are privy to what he has been saying, basically
seeking to disturb the peace that has characterised the conduct of these
elections.
“He has been claiming that he won; that is a lie, a falsehood
that he is perpetrating. He has also been claiming that he will not accept the
results; he can be entitled to his opinion. What is important is what ZEC (the
Zimbabwe Electoral Commission) has announced.
“Clearly, he is a stranger to facts, I don’t think he knows
what a fact is; he is day-dreaming,” said Cde Chinamasa.
He said the results they have received from polling agents,
have been tallying with those announced by ZEC in respect of the National
Assembly polls, whose results are being announced.
Mr Chamisa has been vowing not to accept any result that
does not present him as the winner of the presidential elections.
Addressing his last few rallies and an online television station, Mr Chamisa said if any other party, and not his, were to be announced as winners, the result would be fake and therefore unacceptable to him and his supporters.
He has also been calling on his supporters to ensure they
“defend their vote” by staying as close to polling
stations as possible after voting.
The utterances have been construed by analysts as psyching
up his supporters to unleash violence that is similar, if not worse than they did
on August 1, 2018, just a day after voting.
Cde Chinamasa said it is “very clear that Chamisa is
seeking to provoke and to breach peace”.
“I want to say that any incitement (to violence), you have
to face up with law enforcement agents. Zanu PF supporters have no
responsibility to maintain law and order in the country; it is the
responsibility of law enforcement agents.
“Should he (Mr Chamisa) seek to disturb the peace, he
should know the consequences, when he is faced by the law enforcement agents.
“I want to believe that given the utterances he has been
making, the rantings that he has been making, which indicate the direction he
wants to go; I am confident that the law enforcement agents are well-equipped
and alert to deal with any eventually as far as disturbing peace is concerned,”
said Cde Chinamasa.
Asked by journalists how the delays in delivering voting
material affected ZANU PF, Cde Chinamasa conceded they were affected but not
significantly as it was just in a few wards in Harare and Manicaland.
He described as “utter rubbish” claims by opposition
supporters that ZANU PF colluded with ZEC to delay the delivery of voting
material to frustrate urban voters, who were said to be more likely to vote for
the opposition.
Cde Chinamasa said ZANU PF had a target of cutting the
opposition’s dominance in urban areas, and would have wanted everyone to vote
on time, but said the target to win or increase the number of votes in urban
areas was achieved following many pro-people developments. Herald
