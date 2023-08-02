ED : I WILL WIN BIG

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa yesterday declared that Zanu PF is unstoppable, saying come 23 August, opposition parties should be prepared to be booted out of local authorities and Parliament as they have clearly failed the electorate.
He said this while addressing a ruling party star rally in
Cowdray Park suburb in Bulawayo.
“Zanu PF is a peoples’ party, a party by the people, a party
for the people. We are the party that brought Independence through a protracted
liberation struggle. It was not an easy road from the First Chimurenga,
Umvukela to the Second and Third Chimurenga.
“On 23 August sifuna ukuthi sivote, sivotela iZanu PF.
Siwine ngomdumo. Zanu PF has been winning, it will win, it won yesterday, it
won today, it will win tomorrow, it will continue winning and Zanu PF is
unstoppable,” said President Mnangagwa.
“Zanu PF’s signature is that we deliver, we deliver and
deliver. The opposition talks in the morning, talks in the afternoon and talks
in the evening, but Zanu PF is about action, action, and action and thus we
deliver. Zanu PF is all about delivering.”
The President took a swipe at the opposition-led urban
local authorities for running down the councils which they lead.
“On 23 August, I declare to all the opposition political
parties, please leave the local authorities, leave Parliament. All local
authorities and parliament belong to Zanu PF; we will win resoundingly. The
opposition has failed across the country, all local authorities they control
are a shame, shame to you the opposition,” he said.
The President also called out the opposition for their
disorganisation, referring to the failure of Citizens Coalition for Change
candidates to file their nomination papers on time in Bulawayo which resulted in the High Court
nullifying their nominations.
He said unlike the opposition, the ruling party is
organised.
“Zanu-PF is an organised political party, Zanu-PF keeps
time when there is a nomination court, we know when it opens and when it
closes. I say to those who are unable to read times and programmes that they
should go back and reclaim their school fees,” said President Mnangagwa.
“Zanu-PF is uncontested in Cowdray Park, Bulawayo Central,
and Bulawayo South not because we stopped anybody but because they stopped
themselves. Our party is also uncontested in the provincial council. Congratulations Bulawayo. So let us win
resoundingly for our colossal mass party, ward by ward, constituency by
constituency.”
President Mnangagwa said in the past, Zanu PF had only one
MP (Cde Raj Modi) in Bulawayo.
The President further said the opposition should know that
it was no easy task for them to get to the State House, telling them that it
was much easier for them to fly to their handlers in the West than enter the
State House.
“Please, ward by ward, province by province, at the
national level, vote for Team Zanu-PF.Forward ever, backward never, victory is
certain, victory is on the horizon, the sun is come up and only Zanu-PF is
receiving the light.
President Mnangagwa presents a token of appreciation to a
young girl who recited a poem at the star rally in Cowdray Park yesterday
“I want to remind the opposition and their handlers that
State House is very far. Rather they fly and go to America, they will arrive,
and going to the State House is an impossible task. State House is very far. I
understand there are those who want to be supported by dishing out money, eat
the money of these sellouts in silence, but come election day vote for
Zanu-PF,” said President Mnangagwa.
The President said as Zimbabwe enters the month of August
when the nation commemorates Heroes and Defence Forces Day, it was important
for them not to forget the sacrifices that were made by national heroes and
heroines in liberating the country.
“We honour the former Vice President, Umdala Wethu, Joshua
Mqabuko Nyongolo Nkomo, Cde Benjamin Burombo, Masotsha Ndlovu, JZ Moyo, Cde
Josiah Chinamano, Norman Zikhali, Bruno Msika, Jane Ngwenya labo Ushewunkunze,
Absalom Sikhosana, among others; these are our heroes who played their part in
the liberation of this country.
“I commend you Bulawayo province and the entire nation of
Zimbabwe for the prevailing peaceful environment even against great provocation
by pseudo-political parties. Zanu-PF rejects violence, we reject regionalism,
we reject tribalism, we are all one people, under one flag, under one national
anthem,” he said.
President Mnangagwa reiterated that the ruling party was a party with an open heart and they were always a welcoming party ready to welcome back any of their members who were misled into joining opposition politics.
“We shall remain one nation, one people, one unitary state,
peaceful and living in harmony under Zanu-PF. Zanu-PF is our beloved party and
Zimbabwe is our beloved motherland. Zimbabwe is for Zimbabweans, we are solid;
we know where we want to go, we are unstoppable; no one will stop our march
towards development. 23 August the people’s victory is achievable under
Zanu-PF,” said President Mnangagwa.
The President said that the ruling party was marching
forward with its philosophy of leaving no one and no place behind as the major
thrust towards developing the nation.
“Under our party Zanu-PF, we are on a road to deliver a
higher quality of life for our people and we are committed we are a people’s
party, step by step we are modernising our lives, sustainable development is
seen everywhere, household by household, township by township, no one and no
place will be left behind under Zanu-PF philosophy.
“Only Zanu-PF has that philosophy, no one else has that
philosophy because it is Zanu-PF that brought independence and democracy to
this country, so we are the masters of our own destiny, no one can claim this
crown of leadership but Zanu-PF,” he said. Herald
