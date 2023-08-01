ED DECLARES HARARE GARBAGE A STATE OF DISASTER

The near collapse of garbage removal in the four Harare Metropolitan councils caused President Mnangagwa to yesterday declare a “state of disaster” the poor waste management that has seen ever-growing piles of garbage going uncollected for months with mounds of rubbish becoming common in most shopping centres and residential areas.
The declaration overtakes the legal municipal independence
for local services enjoyed by Harare and Chitungwiza, and the near independence
by Epworth and Ruwa local boards, and thus allows the central Government to
move in.
A similar declaration allowed the central Government to
move in a while ago and take over road reconstruction and maintenance, again
normally a pure local government function if the local authorities are even
modestly efficient.
For the rubbish the was designated as the lead central
government agency to co-ordinate and enforce efficient rubbish removal.
Harare Metropolitan Province is made up of Harare,
Chitungwiza, Epworth and Ruwa, the first, third, fifth and seventh most
populated urban centres in Zimbabwe.
The declaration was published in terms of the Civil
Protection Act under Statutory Instrument 140 of 2023 cited as the Civil
Protection (Declaration of State of Disaster: Emergency Solid Waste Management
Harare Metropolitan Province) Notice, 2023.
According to SI 140, Government, “noted with great concern
the deplorable state of cleanliness of the Harare Metropolitan Province,
characterised among other things by litter and waste dumps accumulating in
business and residential areas of the province, open burning of garbage and
indiscriminate illegal dumping of solid waste and littering.”
The SI added that the local authorities in the province
were unable to manage their waste due, among other reasons, to their failure to
invest in waste management infrastructure, and the related equipment and human
resources along with their inefficient collection practices and lack of
environmental control systems.
“As a result of the failure to properly manage waste within
the Harare Metropolitan Province, a state of disaster exists in that province
with effect from the promulgation of this declaration,” the notice stated.
For the duration of the state of disaster, the Minister
responsible for Environment will confer powers to the Environmental Management
Agency to coordinate activities to manage waste within the province.
While the declaration is in force, the agency has a
five-fold function to co-ordinate the efforts to the four local authorities,
have the illegal dumps removed, have waste regularly collected from all
premises, have the local authorities put in public bins in streets and public
places, and run intensive education campaigns.
Going into detail on each function, the agency will
“co-ordinate the use of materials and services made available by local
authorities within the Harare Metropolitan Province during the state of
disaster”.
The agency will then “endeavour to remove illegal solid
waste dumps by means of a range of activities including mapping, quantification
and clearing of illegal waste dumps and direct local authorities within the
Harare Metropolitan Province to
establish appropriately designed and designated waste transfer stations”.
It will “direct local authorities within the Harare
Metropolitan Province, under its supervision, to undertake periodic refuse
collection, consisting of street by street waste collection including sanitary
lanes”.
The agency will “direct local authorities within the Harare
Metropolitan Province, under its supervision, to install bins in streets and
public places”. That should cut back on the piles of street rubbish that
continually grows as people litter.
Finally the EMA must “undertake, together with local
authorities within the Harare Metropolitan Province, awareness campaigns
through roadshows, radio and television programmes and sector specific cluster
meetings”. the SI further reads.
EMA’s cost of managing the waste during the subsistence of
the declaration would come from the National Civil Protection Fund and from the
local authorities concerned.
Ever since the opposition took over the running of the
capital at the turn of the century general service delivery, including waste
management, has deteriorated and with residents calling on Government to take
action to reverse the rot.
In May this year, Harare mayor, Councillor Jacob Mafume
conceded that refuse collection remained a major challenge with only half the
36 garbage trucks needed for the city being operational.
