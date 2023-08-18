skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Friday, 18 August 2023
ED COMMISSIONS 23 FIRE TRUCKS
Friday, August 18, 2023
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
NEWS
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
DIASPORAN FAMILY ROBBED AT A LODGE IN HARARE
A Zimbabwean family based in the United Kingdom were on Saturday attacked by armed robbers at a guest house in Glen Lorne and lost cash and ...
FORGIVE ME : PLEADS THIEVING DJ TOWERS
MUSIC producer and social media influencer, Tawanda “DJ Towers” Marimbe, has publicly apologised to fellow socialite Passion Java for steali...
TRY IT : ED WARNS CHAMISA
PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has told off infantile opposition leaders who have threatened to trigger chaos if they lose elections in direct contradi...
GRANDPA : I'M HEARTBROKEN
HE is 88 and is nursing a heartbreak. This has been Sekuru Willard Masire’s story for the past three decades. The heartbreak was triggered...
RURAL AREAS : ALARM BELLS RING FOR CCC
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment