DUTY FREE ENTRY FOR RETURNING ZEP HOLDERS

ZIMBABWE Revenue Authority (Zimra) has approved a customs clearance system for South Africa-based residents who hold Zimbabwe Exemption Permits (ZEP) to bring their goods to Zimbabwe on duty-free when their permits expire.
Prior to that, Zimbabweans from South Africa have been
paying duty at the border post to transport their goods to the other side of
the border.
Zimra has approved the Flexible Customs Administration
Mechanism for the clearance procedure for returning residents.
“The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) wishes to advise
its valued clients and importers of the clearance procedures to be adopted in
the clearance of returning residents from South Africa who are holders of
Zimbabwe Exemption Permits (ZEP),” reads part of the statement.
“In order to ensure smooth clearance of returning ZEP
holders, the Treasury has approved the implementation of the Flexible Customs
Administration Mechanism that will be in use when clearing this class of
returning residents.
There are more than 170 000 Zimbabweans living and working
in SA under the ZEP permits.
In 2021, South Africa’s Cabinet resolved not to extend the permits
further. It announced that the permit holders should migrate to mainstream
permits and that those who will fail to make it should depart by June 30 this
year.
However, the Home Affairs Ministry has since extended the
grace period to December 31 this year.
Zimra said the removal of the restrictions came after the
South African Government announced the expiry of ZEP by the end of this year.
“Zimbabwean nationals who hold ZEPs must secure a different
visa by 31 December 2023 in order to stay in South Africa legally unless
extended,” said the revenue authority.
According to the statement, the implemented arrangement
will allow personal goods including clothes, furniture, and vehicles for
Zimbabwean residents returning to their country to be approved and imported
under duty-free but, however, under certain measures.
“Personal goods are goods that the returning resident has
been using, for example, clothes, furniture, kitchen utensils and other general
household goods.
“Vehicles are to be cleared under the suspension of duty as
provided for in Statutory Instrument 10 of 2022, which has the following
conditions: only VAT is payable, the vehicle should have been owned by the
returning resident six months prior to returning to Zimbabwe and value of the vehicle
must be less than US$40 000,” reads part of the statement. Herald
