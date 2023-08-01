DRUGGED MAID FORCED INTO A THREESOME

A WATERFALLS couple is facing rape charges after allegedly drugging their maid and forcing her into a threesome.

Allen Mangoro and Letwin Mabhena appeared before Harare magistrate Letwin Rwodzi and pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutor Ethel Mahachi closed her case and the couple placed an application for discharge which will be determined on Thursday.

The court heard that the complainant, who is 24-years-old, secured a job as a maid for the couple through her sister.

She travelled to Harare from Gokwe and was met by Mangoro at Roadport.

Mangoro took her to his house in Waterfalls where he introduced the maid to his wife Mabhena.

The State alleged that on April 9, Mabhena told the maid that she wanted to share her husband with her, but she refused.

Mabhena allegedly then drugged the maid using a certain drink and she started feeling dizzy. Mangoro then went into the room and stripped the maid, in his wife’s presence.

When the maid asked what they were doing to her, she was told that was what the couple did to enjoy themselves.

Mangoro threatened to kill the maid if she refused to comply.

Mabhena allegedly cheered on as her husband raped the maid. H Metro