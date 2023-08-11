DOMESTIC TOURISM DELIGHT FOR BUSSED ZANU PF SUPPORTERS

AS the sun rises over the horizon, buses plastered with Zanu PF insignia can be seen traversing the country, picking up supporters from different corners of Zimbabwe.
Dubbed the “Zanu Express” by Zanu PF followers, the Zupco
buses have become synonymous with adventure and exploration.
While the primary purpose of these buses is to transport
supporters to rallies, they have inadvertently sparked a new form of local tourism.
Thousands of people from various provinces have been
flocking to Zanu PF rallies, not only as a show of solidarity but also to enjoy
the perks that come with attending these events.
The rallies have become more than just a platform for
political engagement; they have turned into a social gathering, complete with
free transportation, sightseeing opportunities, and complimentary meals.
One of the key attractions of these rallies is the
opportunity for attendees to explore different parts of the country.
As the buses make their way to the designated rally sites,
passengers are treated to breathtaking views of Zimbabwe's diverse landscapes.
From the rolling mountains of Manicaland to the expansive
greenbelts of Mashonaland Central, these journeys provide a unique chance for
attendees to experience the beauty of their country.
“I never thought I would get the chance to see such
stunning scenery. The bus ride to the rally was like a mini-tour, and I am
grateful for the opportunity to witness the natural wonders of Zimbabwe,” said
Tendai Muparaganda, a peasant farmer from Hurungwe who attended the Harare
rally on Wednesday.
Apart from the scenic routes, another drawcard for
attendees are complimentary meals.
Zanu PF rallies have gained a reputation for offering fried
chips and chicken.
“I attended the rally not because I am a Zanu PF supporter,
but because I knew I would get a good meal.
“The food was delicious, and it was an added bonus to the
whole experience,” said Farai Chikomo, an artisanal miner from Midlands
province.
While the provision of free transport, sightseeing
opportunities, and complimentary meals undoubtedly adds to the appeal of
attending Zanu PF rallies, it is important to note that not all attendees are
ardent supporters of the ruling party.
Many individuals attend these events to enjoy the benefits
without necessarily aligning themselves with Zanu PF's political ideology. Some
attend the rallies out of fear of being labelled opposition.
For Nyemudzai, a flea market vendor in Marondera, the
rallies have also provided her a chance for a long-awaited vacation.
“It's not about politics for me, it's about taking
advantage of the opportunities presented. I appreciate the free transport and
the chance to see different parts of our beautiful country. It's a win-win
situation for me,” she said.
Several young people said witnessing their favourite
musicians perform after the rally had drawn them to the rallies.
The ruling Zanu PF has been holding music galas after the
rallies.
“I have never attended a live show in my life, let alone
see some of the musicians performing live. I can't miss the opportunity for
free,” said Itai Munzwinzo who attended the Chipinge rally.
Witwatersrand University political scientist Romeo Chasara
said the phenomenon of political local tourism, as witnessed at Zanu PF
rallies, highlights the complex relationship between political engagement and
personal interests.
IIt serves as a reminder that people can find enjoyment and
value in unexpected places, irrespective of their political affiliations,” he
said.
As the “Zanu Express” continues to traverse the nation,
bringing people together and offering unique experiences, it is clear that
these rallies have become more than just political gatherings.
They have become a platform for Zimbabweans to explore
their country, connect with fellow citizens, and savour the diverse flavours of
their nation.
Tendai Moyo summed it up, when he said: “Attending these
rallies has opened my eyes to the beauty of Zimbabwe, and I am grateful for the
opportunity to be a part of something bigger than politics.” Newsday
