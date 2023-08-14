DIASPORAN FAMILY ROBBED AT A LODGE IN HARARE

A Zimbabwean family based in the United Kingdom were on Saturday attacked by armed robbers at a guest house in Glen Lorne and lost cash and goods valued at US$4 062.

Olivia Chitate, 42, and Sandra Chitate, 46, were attacked by seven unidentified men armed with iron bars, axes and wooden sticks at Cleopatra Sanctuary guest house along Pembi Close in Glen Lorne. Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, confirmed the case saying seven family members were victimised during the attack.

“Police are investigating an armed robbery case where seven family members were assaulted and lost goods and cash at a lodge in Glen Lorne,” said Insp Chakanza.

“Circumstances were that two of the victims are based in the United Kingdom and they were currently booked at a guest house in Glen Lorne.

“On Saturday, at around 0145 hours, the accused persons were reported to have forced open the sliding door to gain entry into the guest house.

“They were armed with iron bars, an axe and wooden sticks.

“The accused persons approached the complainants and other five relatives, who all reside in Southerton.

“They demanded cash and they were given US$400 which they said was not enough and went on to ransack the whole house.” He added:

“The accused persons stole various clothes, an iPad, IPhone 13 Pro Max cellphone, Air pods, Samsung S20 cellphone, Samsung F13 cellphone, Huawei Nova 2 cellphone, Samsung A13 cellphone, IPhone 6 plus cellphone, 6 bags loaded with various clothes, food stuffs and personal documents.

“They took car keys of a Honda CRV and black Nissan Xtrail, which were parked in the yard, and they loaded all the stolen items in the Honda CRV.

“The cars were hired for use by the complainants during their stay in Zimbabwe.

“The accused persons were scared away by the caretaker and ran away leaving the loaded vehicle.

“They went away with bank cards, cellphones, car keys and US$400 cash and the total value stolen is US$4 062,” said Insp Chakanza. H Metro