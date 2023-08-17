DHL SECURITY GUARD BREAKS INTO OFFICES, STEALS CASH

POLICE have arrested a security guard based in Bulawayo for alleged unlawful entry and theft of cash valued at US$1 815 and ZAR2 400 at DHL main offices in the city centre.

Bulawayo police spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube, said the accused, Malvin Chimange (26) from Entumbane suburb was employed as a security guard at the same DHL offices.

“Police confirms the arrest of an accused person Malvin Chimange a male adult aged 26 of Entumbane, Bulawayo. He is employed as a security guard at DHL main offices,” said Insp Ncube in a statement.

He said for a period extending from July 2023 to August 2023 Chimange used an unknown object to enter the company’s restricted premises.

“During the period from 3 July 2023 up to 15 August 2023 the accused person was breaking into the offices using unknown means,” said Insp Ncube.

“While inside, he was targeting cash from different offices. Firstly, he stole US$315-00 from the first office, the money was inside a drawer. He went on to the next office and took US$600-00.

“On another date the accused person used the same style of breaking in and stole US$900-00 and ZAR 2 400-00 from another office.”

The CCTV footage came to the rescue of the company, which led to the arrest of Chimange.

“On the 11th of August 2023 the CCTV footage was viewed and it showed the accused person stealing the money leading to his arrest,” said Insp Ncube.

“Total value stolen is US$1 815-00 and ZAR 2 400-00 and USD 1 460-00 and ZAR 2400-00 was recovered.”

The police have since urged companies to keep an extra eye on inside job crimes.

“As police we urge companies to guard against inside job crimes, clearly these crimes were committed by someone who was supposed to guard the premises,” said Insp Ncube. Chronicle