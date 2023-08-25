DEALER SHOT BY CLIENT

A XIMEX Mall cellphone dealer was shot and injured by a robber who had posed as a potential buyer.
The robber got away with his three mobile phones in a
dramatic incident in Braeside on Tuesday.
Howard Mudzamiri (43) was rushed to hospital after being
shot on the shoulder, while trying to drive to Braeside Police Station, with
the robber inside his car.
Howard sped off after noticing that the robber, who was
introduced to him as Clemence, was armed.
He was demanding that he surrenders the bag containing
cellphones.
The robber fired two shots through the car window, but
Howard did not stop the vehicle.
On approaching a vegetable market at corner General Booth
Road and Malta Road, Howard lost control of the vehicle and it veered off the
road and crashed into a tree.
The robber grabbed the bag containing the cellphones and
fled.
He threatened to shoot a primary school student when
passersby tried to apprehend him.
Howard’s workmate, Tinashe Bhamu, received an Instagram
message from one Ashy asking if he had an iPhone 14 Promax and iPhone 12 Promax
in his stock, and he confirmed having them.
Ashy asked for the prices and a discount.
He then asked that the cellphones be delivered at house
number 11 Buxton Road, Braeside, at around 2pm.
Howard was told to hand the cellphones to Clemence and, at
around 2pm, Howard and Tinashe drove to the given address to deliver the order.
When they arrived, Tinashe sent a message to Ashy informing
him that they were waiting for Clemence at the gate.
Clemencecame out 20 minutes later wearing a blue and maroon
work suit.
National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi, confirmed the incident and appealed for information that may lead to
the arrest of the robber.
He also urged people to avoid being lured by potential
buyers through social media. H Metro
