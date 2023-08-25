DEALER SHOT BY CLIENT

A XIMEX Mall cellphone dealer was shot and injured by a robber who had posed as a potential buyer.

The robber got away with his three mobile phones in a dramatic incident in Braeside on Tuesday.

Howard Mudzamiri (43) was rushed to hospital after being shot on the shoulder, while trying to drive to Braeside Police Station, with the robber inside his car.

Howard sped off after noticing that the robber, who was introduced to him as Clemence, was armed.

He was demanding that he surrenders the bag containing cellphones.

The robber fired two shots through the car window, but Howard did not stop the vehicle.

On approaching a vegetable market at corner General Booth Road and Malta Road, Howard lost control of the vehicle and it veered off the road and crashed into a tree.

The robber grabbed the bag containing the cellphones and fled.

He threatened to shoot a primary school student when passersby tried to apprehend him.

Howard’s workmate, Tinashe Bhamu, received an Instagram message from one Ashy asking if he had an iPhone 14 Promax and iPhone 12 Promax in his stock, and he confirmed having them.

Ashy asked for the prices and a discount.

He then asked that the cellphones be delivered at house number 11 Buxton Road, Braeside, at around 2pm.

Howard was told to hand the cellphones to Clemence and, at around 2pm, Howard and Tinashe drove to the given address to deliver the order.

When they arrived, Tinashe sent a message to Ashy informing him that they were waiting for Clemence at the gate.

Clemencecame out 20 minutes later wearing a blue and maroon work suit.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the incident and appealed for information that may lead to the arrest of the robber.

He also urged people to avoid being lured by potential buyers through social media. H Metro