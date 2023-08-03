COPS RECOVER 21 STOLEN CATTLE

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Chiredzi has recovered 21 stolen cows and arrested a 36 years old suspect.
On July 19, 2023 Chiredzi police received information that
sometime in June one Munashe Taruberekera was seen with 9 cows in Zinwa herding
towards 25 hectares Buffalo in Chiredzi.
Masvingo provincial spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa
confirmed the development and said police acted on a tip off from villagers and
managed to recover the cattle and said some were still missing.
“The police in Chiredzi received a tip off from villagers
then acted upon the information which led to the arrest of Taruberekera and 21
cows were recovered, some of them had personal cattle brand marks and some had
dip tank brand marks,”
“Police managed to identify two people who had reported
missing cattle who came and identified 12 of the 21 as theirs,” said Dhewa
He said investigations were in progress and encouraged
people to brand their cattle and also to provide information to the police.
“Investigations are still in progress and we urge members
of the public to report their missing domestic animals, to brand their animals
so that they will be easily identified and also members of the public should
provide police with information so that perpetrators apprehended,” Dhewa said.
One of victims Shepherd Chirova from Chilonga Village,
Chief Sengwe, left his herd boy to secure the cattle pen on June 27, 2023
On the following day he was informed by his herd boy that
12 cows were missing from the cattle pen.
Chirova and his herd boy looked all over and filed a police
report on the same day. TellZimNews
0 comments:
Post a Comment