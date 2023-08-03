COPS RECOVER 21 STOLEN CATTLE

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Chiredzi has recovered 21 stolen cows and arrested a 36 years old suspect.

On July 19, 2023 Chiredzi police received information that sometime in June one Munashe Taruberekera was seen with 9 cows in Zinwa herding towards 25 hectares Buffalo in Chiredzi.

Masvingo provincial spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the development and said police acted on a tip off from villagers and managed to recover the cattle and said some were still missing.

“The police in Chiredzi received a tip off from villagers then acted upon the information which led to the arrest of Taruberekera and 21 cows were recovered, some of them had personal cattle brand marks and some had dip tank brand marks,”

“Police managed to identify two people who had reported missing cattle who came and identified 12 of the 21 as theirs,” said Dhewa

He said investigations were in progress and encouraged people to brand their cattle and also to provide information to the police.

“Investigations are still in progress and we urge members of the public to report their missing domestic animals, to brand their animals so that they will be easily identified and also members of the public should provide police with information so that perpetrators apprehended,” Dhewa said.

One of victims Shepherd Chirova from Chilonga Village, Chief Sengwe, left his herd boy to secure the cattle pen on June 27, 2023

On the following day he was informed by his herd boy that 12 cows were missing from the cattle pen.

Chirova and his herd boy looked all over and filed a police report on the same day. TellZimNews