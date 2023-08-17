COP ARRESTED FOR DRAGGING WOMAN WITH HIS CAR

IN a shocking incident a police officer stationed at Fairbridge Police Camp has been arrested for allegedly dragging a woman for more than five metres with his car leading her to sustain a disfigured finger and injuries on her face.

A source close to the incident said Nyembesi Mafanele who works as a general hand at Fairbridge Police Camp had a misunderstanding with a police officer Gerald Zhou who is attached to the Support Unit Section.

A source said despite their fall out Mafanele boarded Zhou’s car from the shops to her home and when they were at a bus stop Zhou stopped his car for Mafanele to disembark.

“While she was disembarking Zhou started and drove the car while Mafanele clung on the door pleading with him to stop his car but he turned a deaf ear. He dragged her for more than five metres,” said the source.

The source added: “Mafanele lost grip and violently fell on the ground. She suffered a disfigured finger and injuries on her face.”

A Good Samaritan rushed her to United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) leading to the arrest of Zhou.

Zhou is set to appear for trial before Bulawayo regional magistrate facing an attempted murder charge. B Metro