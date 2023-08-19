CHIWENGA WARNS CHAMISA ON POLL RESULTS : THAT'S A THREAT TO DEMOCRACY

The Second Republic under President Mnangagwa has fostered a broad-based devolved Government structure spread across the length and breadth of the country for the service of the citizenry and Zimbabwe does not need a self-serving loner for a leader who thinks everything should revolve around him, Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has said.

VP Chiwenga said this when he addressed thousands of ruling Zanu PF supporters at Chinotimba Stadium in the resort town.

He said sentiments from Mr Nelson Chamisa of the CCC party that he would not accept any electoral outcome which did not pronounce him as the winner were unhelpful and a threat to democratic processes.

Pollsters are tipping President Mnangagwa and the ruling party for a further governing mandate on the strength of his party’s mobilisation drive which has drawn hundreds of thousands of supporters to his star rallies.

“Chamisa was not forced to participate in the elections. Everything can’t just be about him. But this doesn’t surprise us because if you look at him, you will note that even in his structureless party everything is all about him.

“Zanu PF is a mass organisation. I am here today with (House of Assembly Speaker) Cde (Jacob) Mudenda and I can assure you that elsewhere around the country several leaders are partaking in the campaign programme.

“We are all over the place and tomorrow we will be in Tongogara with the President. Let us not be fooled by this loner and puppet who wants to reverse the gains of independence,” he said.

VP Chiwenga also decried the opposition’s politics of negativity which he said sought sabotage Government programmes to profit from people’s suffering.

He also took a swipe at corrupt opposition councillors whom he said were prioritising self-enrichment at the expense of service delivery and urged the electorate to dump them for the development oriented Zanu PF councillors.

“As soon as the President announced the election date and its roadmap, they started sabotaging the economy and from nowhere prices started skyrocketing and essentials went out of reach of many,” said the VP.

“What kind of thinking is that? But the good thing is that the Government was quick to take control of the situation by putting in macro-economic measures which make sure this will not happen again.”

VP Chiwenga said the local municipality in Victoria Falls had become infamous for corruption which councillors reportedly going on a spree to amass wealth.

“Ever since these councillors were elected, from the time they were in MDC and now CCC, what have they done for the electorate except stealing? We hear that US$4 million was shared amongst the councillors some now have five cars each. Where do you think they get these cars?”

VP Chiwenga said President Mnangagwa was championing development and needed like-minded Members of Parliament and councillors to push the development agenda.

“This idea of it becoming the norm for people to pay bribes to get allocated residential stands will not be tolerated.

“This road you see here, Pioneer Industrial Road, was done using devolution funds from Central Government. Council failed to do it because they shared US$4 million amongst themselves,” he said. Herald