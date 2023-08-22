CHISSANO HAILS PEACEFUL ENVIRONMENT

FORMER Mozambican President Mr Joaquim Chissano who is in the country to observe elections yesterday participated in a breakfast prayer meeting where he urged all those involved in the electoral process to correctly play their roles.
“Zimbabwe is holding the 2023 harmonised elections in an
atmosphere of tranquillity. I had the opportunity to participate in the rallies
held by the two main presidential candidates.
“I refer to His Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa and
Mr Nelson Chamisa. I left their two rallies encouraged by the messages for
peace and non-violence before, during and after the elections,” he said.
Mr Chissano said the moment of prayer for peaceful
elections in Zimbabwe revealed the concern that all Zimbabweans as a family had
for the country never to be associated with any type of violence and conflict.
“The question everyone should ask is: ‘What kind of
Zimbabwe do l want for myself, child, my grandchild and future generations?’
“The answer will undoubtedly guide our actions in these
elections.
“If I were to answer, I would say that I want a Zimbabwe of
peace, a prosperous country, filled with love and mutual respect, where dialogue
and love are the prerogative of all without exception. What should I do to make
this wish come true? “he said.
President Chissano said action begins with changing the
attitude of how one sees political opponent.
“I must see him as my brother, and I must respect him
despite our differences; which should not lead me to mobilise the population
for demonstrations that lead to violence and destruction of the country; that
does not mobilise others to kill themselves as a way of claiming something.
“I agreed to join these prayers because I have faith in
God, I have faith in those who have been concerned with the welfare of the
people. Let us pray. Let us leave here strengthened so that Zimbabwe is a
country of peace. And that no one deviates us from our belief of being
peacemakers, being merciful, being meek and being clean in heart,” he said.
United Nations resident and humanitarian coordinator,
Zimbabwe Mr Edward Kallon expressed appreciation to the religious leaders and
representatives of various churches, saying their role as moral guides and
their support to the citizens of Zimbabwe could not be overemphasised.
Mr Kallon said: “I commend Mr President and the rest of the
political leaders’ persistent call for peace in this election. The presence of
esteemed election observer missions from regional and international partners
serves as a testament to the global importance of these elections.
“Your impartial assessment will contribute significantly
enhancing trust building and confidence in the electoral process.
“Let me use this occasion to appreciate all stakeholders in
this election, the Government, the political actors, the electoral commission
and related institutions, the security forces, citizens, the media and partners
for the relentless efforts put in place to ensure a successful and peaceful
elections,” he said.
Mr Kallon appealed to those who would emerge as winners to
conduct themselves with magnanimity while those who did not win were urged to
exercise restraint.
“Grievances or dissatisfaction with the outcome should be
channelled peacefully through established mechanisms and courts law. Let the
overall winner in this election be Zimbabwe as a country,” he said. Herald
