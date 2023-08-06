CHIEF'S ATTACKER BEGS FOR MERCY

A 37-year-old man who attacked Chief Murinye on June 28, 2023 at a funeral, has pleaded with Masvingo Magistrate Elizabeth Hanzie to have mercy on him.

Sentencing was postponed because initially the accused pleaded guilty only to assaulting the chief using a fist but later on pleaded guilty to both counts on his second appearance and will be back in court for sentencing on August 7, 2023.

Appearing on August 4, 2023 Wakemore Gavhure pleaded guilty to all the accusations that the state had raised against him and he pleaded with the Magistrate’s court to be kind and lenient to him since he had admitted to his crime.

‘’I admit that I assaulted the chief with an open hand and a log several times. I am pleading with the court to be merciful taking into consideration that I have admitted to my crime,’’ said Gavhure.

Gavhure apologized to the court and the chief who attended the court session and asked the court to give him a lesser sentence his punishment.

‘’I want to say I am sorry to the court and the chief whom I wronged intentionally, can the court please bear with me and reduce the punishment I am supposed to receive, ‘’ said Gavhure.

He was facing two charges of assault, the first being of assaulting Chief Murinye and the second account being of assaulting Honest Nemadziwa, a police officer who had accompanied the chief to the funeral on June 28.

Charges are that Gavhure slapped Chief Murinye with an open hand and also struck him once with a log on the hands.

He is also accused of striking Nemadziwa who was executing his duties on the head with a fist once. TellZimNews