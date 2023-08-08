CHAMISA : WE CAN FIGHT BACK

CITIZENS Coalition of Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has told his supporters to avenge the death of slain supporter Tinashe Chitsunge by voting out Zanu PF in the August 23 elections.

He said the CCC could easily take the violence route, but has chosen the peaceful route of fighting in the ballot box for the sake of the country.

Chitsunge was stoned to death on Thursday last week while fleeing from a Zanu PF mob in Glen View 7, Harare, in an incident which has thrust Zimbabwe’s polls in the global limelight.

Speaking at Chitsunge’s funeral wake in Glen View yesterday, while offering his condolences to the deceased’s family, Chamisa said Chitsunge’s life should be avenged by votingZanu PF out of office.

People affected by violent attacks include CCC candidates contesting council seats in rural wards. They say people with links to the ruling party have been visiting their homes and threatening the residents.

“Tinashe haana kufira mahara (Tinashe did not die in vain) ... It pains us to [offer] condolences when we know it doesn’t bring him back. Hatina bakatwa, uta nemuseve [We don’t have any weapons], what we only have are Bible verses and the word of God. The only weapon we have is peace to bring down Zanu PF and show them that it is possible to remain peaceful in a country.

“We don’t want people who separate others. We unite people. Extreme provocation is done by Zanu PF. They block us everywhere we go. Hatisikuti hatina mangoromera, tinawo akawandisa [We are not saying we cannot fight back], but we choose peace because when they invest in violence, we invest in peace,” Chamisa said.

He said President Emmerson Mnangagwa was not the right leader for the country due to his failure to offer condolences to the Chitsunge family.

“Let us teach Zanu PF the example of love and give them a template of peace. They are provoking us and we do not provoke them. We can deal with Zanu PF if we want to, but we have not taken that route ... we said this party is a peace-loving party,” he said.

Chamisa added that Zanu PF’s days of violence were numbered and time to change the narrative was beckoning.

“Zanu PF knows there is nothing for them anymore. That is why they are frog-marching people to their rallies.

“People of Zimbabwe are oppressed, they are yet to be freed. You can’t be in a country where you force people to support a political party and you then kill people for supporting an alternative party as they did to Tinashe,” Chamisa added.

Swaziland’s opposition People’s United Democratic Movement leader Mlungisi Makhanya joined CCC members and supporters to offer condolences to the Chitsunge family.

The violence, if not nipped in the bud, will spread across the country, according to CCC deputy spokesperson Gift "Ostallos" Siziba

“Let us not let the blood of Tinashe be spilt in vain; come out in numbers on August 23 and vote for change. Bring relatives and friends to play as a befitting win for Tinashe,” he said.

Chitsunge is survived by his wife Dzidzisai and two children Shanell (11) and Shawn (4).

He will be buried today at his rural home in Buhera. Newsday