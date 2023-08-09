CHAMISA UNDRESSES REDCLIFF MP

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa’s dictatorial tendencies were laid bare during a rally in Kwekwe yesterday when he undressed the party’s sitting MP for Redcliff Constituency for allegedly failing to organise a rally.

The legislator, Mr Lloyd Mukapiko, who won the Redcliff National Assembly seat by a thread in the previous elections, is seeking to retain the seat in the coming election slated for August 23.

The “Gravedigger” as he is popularly known by virtue of having worked as a gravedigger, is also popular for claiming that he is not educated.

During a rally attended by scores of party supporters, Mr Chamisa humiliated Mr Mukapiko in front of the crowd when he reminded the legislator of how he failed to write a letter to organise a rally in the constituency.

Soon after introducing his boss to the party supporters, Mr Mukapiko was about to lash at his Zanu-PF opponent Cde July Moyo and President Mnangagwa when Chamisa grabbed the microphone from him and chided him in public.

“Mukapiko, you failed to write a simple letter to organise a rally in your constituency. This is why we are having a rally in Kwekwe Central today. No, do not insult people, we are not here to insult people,” he thundered.

“We are not like other political parties that insult people, you should be telling us why you failed to write a simple letter to organise a rally, not to insult (President) Mnangagwa, he is my brother and we should not focus on insulting him.”

In yet another sign of authoritarianism, Mr Chamisa “appointed” former Health Minister and Kwekwe City Council candidate for Ward 10, Dr Henry Madzorera as the incoming mayor of the mining town.

Mr Chamisa is understood to have hand-picked Dr Madzorera to stand in the ward thereby freezing out the chosen candidate. Mr Madzorera was one of the last few candidates who filed his nomination papers at Kwekwe Civic Centre on nomination day.

“We chose Dr Madzorera to contest because we want him to be the mayor of this town. He is a very renowned politician who will help bring back the glory of this town,” he said.

Without addressing bread and butter issues, Mr Chamisa said that once voted into power, his government will get rid of a number of things including the local currency and the Continuous Assessment Learning Activities (CALA).

“When we are voted into power, we will remove payment of tuition fees for Grade 1 to 7 pupils. We will also remove the examination fee because we would have solved the economy.

“Above all, we will remove the bond notes and the CALA that is giving parents sleepless nights,” he said.

Mr Chamisa claimed that he will build a US$100 billion economy hinged on infrastructure development such as “spaghetti roads” and state-of-the-art airports.

Recently, President Mnangagwa commissioned the new-look US$153 million Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport as the Second Republic continues to deliver on key projects in line with the country’s vision of attaining an upper middle-income economy by 2030.

Other major infrastructure development projects implemented by the Second Republic across the country include the Beitbridge-Harare highway, the US$300 million Beitbridge Border modernisation project, the ongoing Lake Gwayi-Shangani project and the Mbudzi interchange flyover among others.

Last week President Mnangagwa commissioned the US$1,5 billion Hwange Thermal Power Station Unit 7 and 8 expansion project as the Second Republic continues to score big on infrastructural development as envisaged by the National Development Strategy 1.

Mr Chamisa told his supporters that within hours of his election, Zimbabwe will witness an influx of investors flocking into the country for investment opportunities.

“These investors will help us create a US$ 100 billion economy that will see us developing and constructing spaghetti roads and state-of-the-art international airports across the country. Flights will be the preferred mode of transport for everyone,” he said.

Mr Chamisa said if voted into power he will trim the Cabinet to between 12 and 15 ministers and also reduce the number of provinces to five regions.

“We will have five regions only that will be headed by a governor and we will devolve all the services from Harare. There will be no need to go to Harare for services and the southern region will have its centre where its people can easily access services,” he said.

Government under the Second Republic is already implementing the devolution policy, which has seen the decentralisation of a number of services such as e-passports among others.

Devolution funds are assisting local authorities fulfil their obligation of ensuring improved access to social amenities across the country through the development of key infrastructure such as clinics, classroom blocks, roads and bridges among other facilities

Mr Chamisa also promised to introduce a Parliamentary television channel and radio station dedicated to parliamentary issues. Herald