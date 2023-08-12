CHAMISA RALLY : COP CHARGED

A POLICE officer based in Nkayi, Matabeleland North province, has been charged for attending a Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) rally addressed by party leader, Nelson Chamisa, at Nesingwe Growth Point on Wednesday.
Henry Masimbe is charged with contravening paragraph 48(1)
of the schedule to the Police Service [Chapter 10:11], which pertains to
“actively participating in politics”.
Masimbe, who has been in service for nine years, allegedly
went to Nesingwe Growth Point under the pretext of collecting a murder docket
at Nesingwe Police Post.
He, however, then proceeded to the venue of the rally.
“While at the rally, the defaulter removed the jacket
covering his yellow T-shirt and was seen following the convoy of CCC leader
Nelson Chamisa, chanting the party slogan and raising his index finger,” the
charge sheet read.
“The defaulter was also observed clapping hands,
acknowledging the speech being delivered by Nelson Chamisa, thereby
contravening the said Act.”
According to the charge sheet, the officer violated the
code of conduct.
“The defaulter, being a member of the Police Service and
subject to the police code of conduct, wrongfully and unlawfully actively
participated in politics by joining or associating himself with an organisation
or movement of a political character, namely the defaulter attended a CCC rally
at Nesingwe Growth Point and chanted the party’s slogan, thereby contravening
the said act.”
Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said
the issue had not been brought to the national headquarters.
“I will have to check with my colleagues in the office. I
am driving,” he said.
In 2020, another police member was arrested and charged
with undermining the authority of or insulting President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
Milton Murairwa was arrested after allegedly posting a
message that read “ED ne Team yake Must GO” on a WhatsApp group for police
members stationed at Mbare Police Camp, to mean “President Emmerson Mnangagwa
and his team must go”.
Government has banned all civil servants from being
office-bearers of any political party.
The Public Service Commission, which regulates the conduct
of civil servants, sent out a “confidential” memo dated May 2023, detailing the
conduct of members of the civil service with regards to participation in
political activities.
However, senior civil servants such as presidential
spokesperson George Charamba and Information permanent secretary Ndavaningi
Mangwana have continued to dabble in politics.
Trade unionist Calisto Gondo said the civil service code
should be applied across the board.
“If lower-ranking officers are being charged for similar
actions, it is essential that senior civil servants are held to the same
standards,” he said.
“It is crucial for the authorities to ensure that
disciplinary actions are applied fairly and consistently across all ranks and
positions within the civil service.” Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment