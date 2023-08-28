CHAMISA : I'M ALREADY FORMING THE NEW GOVT

DEFIANT opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has rejected the August 23 and 24 election results, which saw President Emmerson Mnangagwa being declared the winner, saying he is already forming his government as the legitimate winner.

Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba said Mnangagwa garnered 2 350 711 votes (52,6%) of the 4 468 730 votes cast against Chamisa’s 1 967 343, constituting 44% of the vote.

Addressing a Press conference in Harare yesterday, Chamisa said the election was flawed, adding that his party was in possession of the V11 and V23B forms, whose results were different from those used by Zec to declare Mnangagwa the winner.

“What is our next step? There is going to be a change in Zimbabwe. Whether Zanu PF people want it or not? It’s not going to be easy, but there shall be a change,” Chamisa said.

“We will not wait for five years. There has to be change now. We are going to lead in making sure that change comes to Zimbabwe. Mr Mnangagwa knows that he has performed a coup since 2008 a coup on the ballot; 2017 a coup on the elected leader; 2018 a coup on the ballot. He has repeated again, 2023, a coup on the ballot.

“You can’t survive this for too many times. This time, no further! We have drawn a line in the sand. We will not allow you to abuse people. You are not the last person in Zimbabwe.”

Several electoral observers have raised concern over the credibility of the elections.

The Southern African Development Community Election Observer Mission (SEOM) said the Zimbabwean elections did not meet regional and international standards on conducting free, fair and credible polls.

Chamisa said there was not going to be a repeat of 2018, where he narrowly lost to Mnangagwa in another disputed election.

The CCC has raised various issues, which include victimisation of voters by Zanu PF-affiliate Forever Associates Zimbabwe on election days.

The party also cited deliberate delays in delivering ballot papers in its strongholds, saying it disenfranchised its supporters.

Many polling stations, particularly in Harare and Bulawayo traditional opposition strongholds, got the ballot papers very late, which prompted Mnangagwa to extend voting to the next day.

Zec said the late delivery of the ballot papers was largely a result of the numerous court cases that challenged the nomination process of June 21.

Yesterday, Chamisa said he would embark on a diplomatic offensive to address the alleged electoral theft.

“We are ready to form the next government on account of correcting all the errors that we have identified. We have the results and we will form that government,” he declared.

“We are on a peaceful offensive. We are on a diplomatic offensive. We are going to take an offensive stance in a progressive and democratic manner to make sure that the voice of the people is respected and ultimately the voice of God reigns in this country.” Newsday