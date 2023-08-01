CCC POLITICIANS CLASH OVER MOBILE PHONE

Former MDC Masvingo Central legislator and senior Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) member Jeffryson Chitando has dragged former Masvingo West MP Tichaona Mharadze to court for disorderly conduct.

Chiminya’s lawyer Derick Charamba told The Mirror that the matter was postponed to August 28, 2023, as they could not agree on the charge.

It is alleged that Chiminya forcefully took Chitando’s mobile phone on nomination day (June 21, 2023).

"The matter has been postponed to August 28, 2023, as the parties could not agree on a charge. District prosecutor Sophia Bhusvuman chaired the set down. Chitando did not attend the set down. The charge which did not pass is violating the Cyber Protection Act. CCC supporters came in numbers in solidarity with Chiminya," said Charamba.