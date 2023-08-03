CCC CANDIDATE'S KOMBI VANDALISED

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Chivi Ward 18 candidate Wilson Runopamwa’s two houses and a Toyota Custom kombi were vandalized by suspected Forever Associates Zimbabwe (FAZ) members on Monday evening.

Acting Masvingo Provincial Police Spokesperson Assistant Inspector Lorraine Ndlovu said she is not aware of the matter.

CCC Chivi Central constituency candidate Alexious Peter Makotose confirmed the incident that happened around 11 pm to The Mirror.

He said they are suspecting FAZ members who were angered after CCC held a polling agents training session at Runopamwa’s homestead.

“It is sad because Zanu PF members preach peace during the day but at night they harm opposition members,” said Makotose.

The assailants who were allegedly wearing Zanu PF regalia began assaulting patrons at Gwitima Business Centre before proceeding to Runopamwa’s homestead.

They invaded his homestead, but he managed to flee to a nearby hill with his family.

The assailants then broke window panes, stoned his houses and vehicle.

Zanu PF Chivi Central constituency candidate Exevia Maoneke called for peace and for the perpetrators to be brought to justice.

“I am in Harare and I just heard that they were people who were attacked. We hope the Police will thoroughly investigate the matter and arrest the perpetrators.

“Chivi is a peaceful district and that peace should be upheld before, during and after elections. There is no room for violence. We should practice politics of tolerance,” he said. Masvingo Mirror