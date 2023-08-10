CASHIER STEALS US$70K, SENDS CASH TO WIFE IN CHINA

A CASHIER supervisor at Sino Africa has been charged with theft over allegations that he stole US$70 000 from his employer.

Ye Xiano Chen is accused of keeping money from the business, and allegedly sending it to his wife in China.

Chen appeared before Harare magistrate Munashe Chibanda yesterday.

The State submitted that sometime in May, Chen was given US$82 500 for safekeeping by Sino Africa.

He placed the money in a safe which he has access to.

He was supposed to surrender the money upon request by his employer.

It is the State’s case that in the same month, Sino Africa general manager, Zhang Xiang, conducted a spot check and found that Chen was short of US$70 000.

Chen allegedly confessed during interrogation that he had sent the US$70 000 to his wife in China.

Grace Mugocheke appeared for the State. H Metro