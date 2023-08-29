BOPELA PLEADS GUILTY, GETS SUSPENDED SENTENCE

CONTROVERSIAL businessman Agrippa Bopela Masiyakurima last week pleaded guilty to defaulting a maintenance order to pay his children’s school fees.

Initially, the State had indicated that Bopela had defaulted in the payment of over US$8000.

But, upon consolidation of receipts, the amount was reduced to US$1833.

Magistrate Minel Narotam sentenced him to five months in prison, which were wholly suspended on condition that he settles the outstanding amount by August 28.

The complainant was his estranged wife Abigail Maringwe of Chisipite.

The court heard that on February 28, the Harare Civil Court ordered Masiyakurima to pay school fees directly to the school for the couple’s three minor children. He was ordered to pay US$3370 to St John’s College, US$2330 to St John’s Preparatory School and US$2353 to Chisipite Junior School.

But, he partially complied with the order.

Kudzanai Mudzamiri appeared for the State. H Metro