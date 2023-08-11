ASSAULT CASE : BITI FAILS TO FILE APPLICATION

Harare Magistrate Mrs Vongai Muchuchuti was today supposed to deliver the ruling in an application for discharge at the close of the State’s case in Tendai Biti’s assault case but failed following indications that the legislator did not file the application.

Biti is facing charges of assaulting businesswoman and investor Mrs Tatiana Aleshina at the Harare magistrate Court in 2020.

During the previous sitting the State led by Deputy Prosecutor Mr Micheal Reza closed its case after leading evidence from a Trauma Centre doctor who attended to Mrs Aleshina after the assault.

During the previous sitting, Biti’s lawyer, Mr Alec Muchadehama, told the court that he will file his client’s application for discharge on July 26.

Mr Reza also undertook to respond on July 28 but could not respond to anything since the application was in vain.

In her testimony last month, the doctor told the court that Mrs Aleshina had visible pain and tenderness in her right shoulder region after she examined her.

She said if a person is stressed or threatened she or he can faint or suffer from a heart attack in the worst scenario. Herald