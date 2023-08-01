ASPIRING CCC CANDIDATE CHARGED WITH ASSAULT

Aspiring CCC candidate for Mabvuku Phibion Hakutizwi Munyaradzi has appeared in court for allegedly assaulting a Zanu PF member.

Munyaradzi (43), who appeared before Harare magistrate Apolonia Marutya, was granted free bail and was remanded to August 28 for trial.

The complainant is Moudy Mushavatu of Old Tafara, Harare.

It is the State’s case that on July 21 this year, the complainant was on her way to have a gas tank refilled and was wearing a Zanu PF wrap over, commonly known in local parlance as “zambia”.

She was approached by the accused person who allegedly ordered the complainant to remove her regalia.

The court heard that the accused person went on to forcibly remove the complainant’s regalia and started poking her several times on the forehead, threatening to further assault her.

It is alleged that the complainant was not medically examined and no injuries were sustained. Herald