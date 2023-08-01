ASPIRING CCC CANDIDATE CHARGED WITH ASSAULT

Aspiring CCC candidate for Mabvuku Phibion Hakutizwi Munyaradzi has appeared in court for allegedly assaulting a Zanu PF member.
Munyaradzi (43), who appeared before Harare magistrate
Apolonia Marutya, was granted free bail and was remanded to August 28 for
trial.
The complainant is Moudy Mushavatu of Old Tafara, Harare.
It is the State’s case that on July 21 this year, the
complainant was on her way to have a gas tank refilled and was wearing a Zanu
PF wrap over, commonly known in local parlance as “zambia”.
She was approached by the accused person who allegedly
ordered the complainant to remove her regalia.
The court heard that the accused person went on to forcibly
remove the complainant’s regalia and started poking her several times on the
forehead, threatening to further assault her.
It is alleged that the complainant was not medically
examined and no injuries were sustained. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment