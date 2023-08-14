ANOTHER PERSON KILLED AT MABVUKU TURN-OFF

One person died on the spot, while three others sustained injuries yesterday when a vehicle they were travelling on swerved and hit the kerb before overturning several times just after the Mabvuku turn-off along the Harare-Mutare highway.
Four other passengers in a Toyota Probox escaped unhurt.
Some of the passengers who survived the accident said the
driver of the Toyota Probox swerved to avoid colliding with a bus that had
unexpectedly moved onto his lane.
Said Mr Farai Manyati: “I was sitting in front with the
person who died and the driver. All I remember seeing is a bus that moved in
front of us and our driver tried to avoid it, but when he tried to come back
onto the lane, he hit the kerb and we rolled many times.
“I don’t remember what happened next, but all I saw was
other passengers who had been injured.”
Another passenger Mr Courage Chisaya, who was sitting in
the boot of the car, said he did not see what happened, but only remembered the
impact of the vehicle as it landed on its roof.
Residents and vendors who ply their trade near the Mabvuku
turn-off have called on authorities to install traffic lights at the
intersection to minimise the number of accidents that happen around the area.
“This area is now a black spot. We have seen too many
accidents happening here; vehicles colliding, people getting run-over and many
people have lost their lives.
“We are asking for traffic lights at the turn-off because
this road is very busy so drivers sometimes fail to give way to each other at
the intersection. This sometimes leads to vehicles coming from Mabvuku losing
patience and turning in front of oncoming traffic, causing accidents,” said one
resident who preferred to remain anonymous.
A vendor, Mr Muhlavaviri Mutema also said traffic lights
would force vehicles to slow down as they approached the intersection.
“We always witness accidents along this road and I cannot
even count the number of accidents a week.” Herald
