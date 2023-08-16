16 PHARMACIES BANNED

SIXTEEN pharmacies have been banned from operating due to various offences, including selling unregistered medicine and failing to account for prescription preparation.

The ban will be lifted for some in March next year.

Others will have to wait until June 2026.

Health and Child Care Deputy Minister, Dr John Mangwiro, has warned pharmacies to stop dispensing antibiotics without prescriptions, and said they are drafting a policy to regulate irrational dispensing.

He emphasised the need for professional community pharmacies to combat Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) and ensure it is nipped in the bud.

“Let me remind you that you have a critical role to play in combating AMR to preserve the ammunition we have in fighting infection.

“We continue to hear of the use of antibiotics irrationally and unabated issuing of antibiotics without prescriptions,” he said. H Metro