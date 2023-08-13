13 ZANU PF SUPPORTERS CHARGED AFTER CCC ACTIVIST MURDER

Thirteen Zanu PF supporters appeared at the Harare magistrates court yesterday facing public violence charges following the deadly attack on Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activists in Harare.
The Zanu PF supporters are linked to the murder of CCC
activist Tinashe Edison Chitsunge (44).
Chitsunge was allegedly stoned to death by the Zanu PF
supporters, who disrupted the opposition party’s campaign rally at a field in
Glen View last week.
Magistrate Yeukai Dzuda remanded the suspects to tomorrow
after their lawyer, Stephen Chikotora asked the court to speed up their bail
hearing saying the liberty of his clients was at stake.
Chikotora also asked the court to prioritise the case so that the matter may be heard with
urgency.
The suspects are Cleopas Ndlovu (27), Ruzivo Mapuranga
(39), Pauline Chikomo (37), Brian Mutanga (38), Berrington Mutanga (36), Emma
Murana (40), Tawanda Muchatisi (29), Tapiwa Kaseke (32), Nyakabau Munashe (18),
Tinashe Mabheki (35) Fadzai Madzinga (47), Forget Kanyuru (29) and Phenius Kamwendo (28).
According to court papers, on August 3 and at around 6 am,
ZRP Glen Norah deployed members to cover a sanctioned CCC rally scheduled for
Chimunhu Grounds, Tanaka Area, Glen View 7, Harare.
While at the venue, the accused persons, who are suspected
Zanu PF supporters and others who are still at large, arrived and started
playing soccer.
Police asked them to disperse but they ignored the
instruction and continued playing soccer at the venue.
The police tried to engage the accused persons but they
became violent and threw stones at the law enforcement officers.
Police had to use teargas to disperse them, the court
heard.
At that time, CCC supporters arrived for their intended
rally, and the accused persons regrouped before the two groups started throwing
stones at each other.
The situation became violent and CCC members retreated to
their vehicles while being pursued by the Zanu PF mob.
It is alleged that as a result of the public violence,
Chitsunge lost his life while vehicles were damaged and property stolen.
Meanwhile,
witnesses told The Associated Press that Chitsunge was beaten and stoned
to death as he tried to flee from dozens of men wearing Zanu PF party T-shirts.
At least 15 other people were injured in the attack, the
witnesses said.
The killing of CCC supporter Chitsunge came in the same
week that party leader Nelson Chamisa said in an interview with AP that many of
his party’s supporters were facing violence and intimidation at the hands of
ruling party activists.
The intimidation, Chamisa said, meant many people faced the
choice of either supporting the ruling party or being killed.
“It is not an election of political choices, but it’s an
election of death or Zanu PF,” Chamisa said.
On Twitter (now known as X) on Friday, he condemned the
killing of Chitsunge and called it a cold-blooded murder.
International rights groups Amnesty International and Human
Rights Watch have already warned that there has been a brutal crackdown on
opposition to Mnangagwa and Zanu PF.
—Additional reporting by AP
