ZUPCO CLERK ARRESTED OVER FORGED CERTIFICATES

AN analysis clerk under the Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (ZUPCO)’s Mutare Depot allegedly forged his academic certificates to secure employment.
He has since been arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption
Commission (ZACC) after they received a tip-off.
According to a statement released by ZACC, Josiah Sinai
(50) submitted a copy of a forged ‘O’ Level certificate to the company’s human
resources clerk with the intention of deceiving the company.
The forgery was discovered after ZACC received an anonymous
tip-off that Sinai was using fake academic certificates.
Copies of the forged certificates were recovered after the
ZACC investigating team obtained Sinai’s personal file from ZUPCO Mutare Depot
through a warrant of search and seizure.
It is alleged that Sinai applied for the vacancy and was
considered after he had submitted copies of his forged academic qualifications.
The ‘O’ Level certificate was for November 1991
examinations written at Sakubva Secondary Two.
“He also submitted an ‘A’ Level certificate indicating that
he attained three passes in English Literature, Mathematics and Physics in the
November 1996 examinations written at Biriri High School; as well as a Diploma
in Accounting issued by the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education in 1998.
“Sinai was subsequently employed as an analysis clerk under
the accounts department from August 2020. He was later instructed to submit his
original academic certificates as it was later noted that the copies he had
earlier submitted were not certified,” reads the statement.
After receiving the tip-off in May, the ZACC investigations
team visited Sakubva High School Two to verify Sinai’s ‘O’ Level certificate.
It was established that the school uses the name Rushingo
Secondary School as its centre name for examinations, not Sakubva Secondary Two
for examinations.
The school headmaster provided a copy of the ‘O’ Level
certificates issued in 1991 and there were notable anomalies on the accused
person’s copies submitted to ZUPCO.
It was also discovered that the Permanent Secretary’s
signature was forged on Sinai’s certificate.
Sinai is set to appear in court facing forgery charges.
Manica Post
